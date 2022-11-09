Bird observatory team responded quickly after barge operation was suspended due to failings

A barge brings modules to Fair Isle. Photo: Douglas Barr.

The team bringing modules into Fair Isle for the new bird observatory “engaged very positively” following concerns they had failed to follow proper procedures.

A report before today’s (Wednesday) harbour board noted that the recent barge operation “had not been approved and relevant documentation had not been submitted”.

The operation took place on 19th October when the first of the modules which will form the new observatory arrived following weeks of delays.

It was hailed as major milestone in the plans to replace the world famous observatory, which had been destroyed by fire in 2019.

Although the procedural failings meant the SIC had to suspend the operation, harbour master Greg Maitland told the board it was only for a brief period of time.

“Everybody involved in that operation has engaged very positively with us in the last few days and we would look for that operation to be continuing without any further delay,” he said.

“We were very pleased to see the response they had to the issues we had with them and how quickly they were dealt with.”

When asked by councillor Stephen Leask for further details of the failings, Mr Maitland said it was an issue of missing paperwork.

Although the operation had been proposed previously, involving a barge and tugs, Mr Maitland said the team involved should have provided a “barge pro-forma” report identifying who was in charge.

Without such a document, he said it would be difficult to follow-up if the barge was involved in an accident or caused damage.

The trust plans to use smaller boats to bring the remaining 34 modules to Fair Isle, involving extra journeys.