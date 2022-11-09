Hogmanay party to go ahead for first time since 2019

A previous hogmanay event at Mareel.

Hogmanay celebrations will be held at Mareel in person for the first time in three years.

Tickets for two separate events will be on sale for the Hogmanay Variety Concert and Hogmanay Bells in the Bar.

The Hogmanay Variety Concert will run from in Mareel’s auditorium and will feature Americana and Country music.

Hogmanay Bells in the Bar will run in Mareel’s Café Bar and will feature a DJ set from Lyall Halcrow and Brendan Hall.

Traditional soup and bannocks will be on offer.