‘Just a matter of time’ before 20mph speed limits replace 30mph

Andrew Hirst November 9, 2022 0
20mph limit in Esplanade. 

Roads officials say it is “just a matter of time” before 20mph speed limits are introduced throughout all residential areas.

Neil Hutcheson, of the council’s road department, said the Scottish government was looking at replacing 30mph limits in all areas with street lights. 

He told today’s (Wednesday) environment and transport committee: “I’m pretty certain that that change will happen.

“It’s just a matter of time.”

Shetland South member Alex Armitage welcomed the move.

He noted statistics showing the risk of fatality for pedestrians involved in collisions with cars fell from 20 per cent to two per cent when the speed of the vehicle was reduced to 20mph.

“While it might be frustrating for some people to have to slow down in residential areas, it is to the order of 10 times safer for people who are sadly the victim of road traffic collisions,” he said. 

“So this is something I completely support and hope we can move forward with at pace.”

