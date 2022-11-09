Man who downloaded almost 2,500 indecent images of children spared jail

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 74-year-old man who downloaded thousands of indecent images of children has been spared jail at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Brian Laing, of Staney Hill, Lerwick, previously admitted two charges relating to indecent images of children.

A total of 218 videos, 2,456 still images and 51 printed photos were found at his home in February after he downloaded indecent images on a care home’s iPad, which had been given to Laing’s wife.

Laing returned to Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday, where defence agent Tommy Allan said Laing had an addiction to viewing images of children.

“It’s something he wants help for, but he appreciates the seriousness of these offences,” Mr Allan said.

Laing was sentenced to 12-months supervision earlier this year after following a teenage girl around a supermarket and taking pictures of her.

But Mr Allan said his client had “made some progress” over the last few months.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank placed Laing on supervision for the maximum period of three years, and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He warned him this was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, and granted forfeiture of the devices Laing had used to view the material.