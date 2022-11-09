Unpaid work for man who downloaded images and videos of young children

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 40-year-old man who admitted possessing images and videos of children as young as 18-months-old has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John Masterman, of Leaside, Mossbank, pleaded guilty last month after an iPhone of his was seized by police earlier this year.

They found 28 images and 74 videos of young children on the device, with 10 images and 29 videos rated class A – the most serious material.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the material all related to the messaging app Snapchat, with all of the videos only a few seconds long.

After being arrested, Masterman gave “no comment” answers and refused to provide the passcode for two more devices.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Masterman had swiftly completed a previous community payback order.

And he said he had made such a good impression that the company he had worked for was planning to offer him a full-time job.

Masterman had “taken responsibility for his actions”, Mr Allan said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Masterman to carry out a further 200 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He also placed Masterman under supervision for two years.