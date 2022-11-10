Failed attempt at escape leads to heavy fine

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 29-year-old man who made a “half-hearted and ill-fated” attempt to run away from police before tripping over his own feet has been fined at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Peter Norman Ian Lovie, of Firth, Mossbank, tried to run away from police a week after a dangerous overtaking incident which led to him threatening people in another car.

Lovie admitted driving dangerously on the A970 main road between the Tingwall straights and the Veensgarth junction on 4th May, which meant another car had to brake excessively to avoid a head-on collision.

He then gesticulated at members of another car, and then when he met them later in Scalloway that afternoon he shouted, swore and spat at their car.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie described it as a “classic case of the red mist descending”.

Lovie was reported to the police, who phoned him eight days later to say they needed to speak to him.

After originally refusing to attend, when he did so he refused to provide any information.

Lovie was told that he was going to be arrested, and at this point attempted to run away from officers.

“He didn’t get very far because he effectively tripped over his own feet and fell flat on his face,” Mr MacKenzie.

Defence agent Tommy Allan admitted that Lovie’s attempt at escape was “half-hearted and ill fated”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Lovie he did not “quite understand what must have been going through your head” and that his behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

Lovie was fined a total of £1,720 and given five penalty points.