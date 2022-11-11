News

Carmichael plants stake at parliament ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Mr Carmichael in the Garden of Remembrance

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael planted a stake in parliament’s Garden of Remembrance on Thursday.

This comes ahead of Remembrance Sunday, to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The garden is for MPs from all constituencies to commemorate everyone who has stood up to defend our way of life during conflict and national emergencies.

The garden was opened last year to mark 100 years of remembrance as we know it, and is complimented by an exhibition in parliament.

Mr Carmichael planted his stake to honour those from Orkney and Shetland. He will also attend the Remembrance Day service in Kirkwall on Sunday.

He said: “I was honoured to plant a stake on behalf of everyone in Orkney and Shetland to honour those from the Northern Isles who have served our country and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The Constituency Garden of Remembrance is a fitting way to remember to those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.”

