Get in the frame for Times calendar picture

Andrew Simpson's winning shot for the 2022 calendar.

Shetland Times readers are once again invited to enter their photograph submissions for the chance to be featured in next year’s calendar.

The glossy 2023 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period and could feature one of your images.

If you have a stunning photo that captures the essence of the isles then why not send it in for consideration?

It could be a scenic shot or a spectacular wildlife image or maybe you have a photo that tells a story about life in Shetland.

The photo must be taken in the isles and be landscape-format rather than portrait.

A high-resolution version will be required, and entrants are limited to a maximum of two submissions per person.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected before readers get to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar, which will be free to readers in the last paper of the year, and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

Andrew Simpson’s stunning drone shot of Clickimin Broch dusted in snow won top billing for the 2022 calendar.

His entry attracted almost a quarter of the public votes cast – a total of 287.

Entries for this year’s competition can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title.

People can also deliver hard copies to The Shetland Times Ltd, Gremista, Lerwick, Shetland, ZE1 0PX.

The closing date is Friday, 2nd December.