Health board prepares to safeguard services ahead of nursing strikes

Health leaders are making preparations to safeguard urgent services in the event of possible strikes.

NHS Shetland said it was working to minimise the impact of industrial action on patients wherever possible.

The health board’s assurances follows confirmation on Wednesday that nursing staff had voted to take industrial action over pay, following a ballot by the Royal College of Nursing .

Most RCN members in Shetland are understood to have voted in favour of action.

NHS physiotherapy staff are also set to strike.

Other unions including Unison and Unite are also balloting on strike action.

While the health board said it was unsure what industrial action would look like in Shetland, it was also making preparations to ensure urgent services can keep running with safe staffing levels should strikes be an outcome.

Chief executive Michael Dickson said: “We are conscious that we are living in financially challenging times and acknowledge the right of our staff to voice their views about fair pay.

“As an employer it is our responsibility to enable everyone to feel confident to have their say and enable their participation in strike action if that is determined.

“Patient safety is paramount and we will work openly and constructively with the unions to minimise the impact on our service users wherever possible.”

Urgent services are those such as A&E, renal care, cancer care and inpatient care.