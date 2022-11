The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Northlink ferries have said that current weather forecasts are like to cause disruptions with coming services.

Disruptions are predicted to take place between Tuesday 15th November and Friday 18th November.

Northbound sailing today is set to depart Aberdeen, sailing for Lerwick at 7 pm.

Southbound is scheduled to leave Lerwick, sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5.30 pm.