Social worker awarded fostering commendation

Ms Cumming received her award in recognition of her admirable work in the Shetland foster care sector. She is pictured with her supervisor Angela Leask.

A council employee has won a commendation for “outstanding contribution by a social worker”.

Victoria Cumming, a social worker in the SIC’s family placement team, received the accolade in the Fostering Excellence Awards 2022.

Ms Cumming was nominated by foster care and colleagues for her contribution to foster caring in Shetland.

She has been a part of the family placement team for six years, and in that time has worked to help many children and young people, and has supported the parents to ensure children received the best care possible.

The awards are organised by the Fostering Network, a leading UK charity that aims to celebrate outstanding work in the UK foster care industry.

SIC education and families chairman David Sandison said: “Every year it’s a privilege to hear the inspiring stories of those within the fostering community.

“Our winners and everyone else involved in foster care should be extremely proud of themselves.”