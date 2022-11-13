People urged to make a will through charity scheme

Will Aid campaign director, Peter de Vena Franks.

Residents are being urged to book appointments with a charitable, will-writing scheme as availability is rapidly running out.

Currently, appointments are available with local solicitor Anderson Strathern.

The campaign takes place every November, with participating solicitors waiving their fees, and instead accepting voluntary donations to the charity Will Aid in return for their work.

The suggested donation is £100 for a single will or £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Will Aid campaign director Peter de Vena Franks said: “Recent years have highlighted the fragility of life and the importance of having your affairs in order.

“Will Aid month is a great opportunity to tick an important job off your list while supporting charities who are working incredibly hard in the wake of the cost of living crisis.”