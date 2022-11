Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

Bidding on DI Jimmy Perez’s signed coat ceased at 6 pm yesterday (Saturday) fetching more than £2,700.

Perez actor Douglas Henshall donated the coat after leaving the popular BBC drama, Shetland.

By the end of the bidding, the coat sold for £2,730. There were 38 bids made.

Proceeds will go to Garnetbank Primary School in Glasgow.