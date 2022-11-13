News

Remembrance Sunday

Oliver Lindsay November 13, 2022 0
Tribute was paid to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during past conflicts at the Remembrance Day Parade at the Lerwick war memorial, and elsewhere across the isles.

A large crowd had gathered to take part in the ceremony next to Lerwick Town Hall at 11amand pay their respects.

There was a gun salute and a minute’s silence

Among those in the ceremony were young members of the air, army, and naval cadets.

Rev. Neil Bryce reflected on those who have died in past conflicts, before wreaths were laid at the foot of the memorial.

This was followed by the singing of “God Save The King”.

Other services were taking place across Shetland, with one at the Shetland Bus Memorial in Scalloway at 3pm.

 

 

 

