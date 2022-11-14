News

Appeal to trace woman last seen in Lerwick

November 14, 2022 0
Appeal to trace woman last seen in Lerwick

Police are looking to trace a 46-year-old woman who last seen in Lerwick on Sunday evening.

Sharon O’Neill on Sunday night. Photo: Police Scotland

Sharon O’Neill was last seen near the NorthLink ferry terminal at Holmsgarth at around 5.30pm.

She is described as being five-foot five-inches tall, with light brown hair and wearing glasses.

Ms O’Neill was last seen wearing jeans and a black coat

Inspector Sam Greshon of Lerwick Police Station said they were “growing increasingly concerned for Sharon”.

“We would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0788 of Monday, 14th November 2022.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.