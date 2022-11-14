Appeal to trace woman last seen in Lerwick

Police are looking to trace a 46-year-old woman who last seen in Lerwick on Sunday evening.

Sharon O’Neill on Sunday night. Photo: Police Scotland

Sharon O’Neill was last seen near the NorthLink ferry terminal at Holmsgarth at around 5.30pm.

She is described as being five-foot five-inches tall, with light brown hair and wearing glasses.

Ms O’Neill was last seen wearing jeans and a black coat

Inspector Sam Greshon of Lerwick Police Station said they were “growing increasingly concerned for Sharon”.

“We would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0788 of Monday, 14th November 2022.”