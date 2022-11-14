Fishing and Marine Headlines News

Delayed sailings expected

Kevin Craigens November 14, 2022
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Due to poor conditions there are delays expected on sailings to and from Lerwick.

Hjaltland is due to leave Lerwick at 7pm but arrival in Aberdeen could be delayed by up to an hour tomorrow morning.

The same delays are expected for freight vessel Helliar which is to leave Aberdeen, as scheduled, for Lerwick tonight at 6pm.

General disruption is expected on sailings to and from Lerwick this week with NorthLink warning passengers about poor conditions forecast for the rest of the week.

