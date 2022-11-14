Second appearance for drug accused
An Aberdeen man has made no plea after appearing in Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with intent to supply drugs.
Forty-six-year-old Scott McGuire was remanded in custody. No date was given for his next appearance.
