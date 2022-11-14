Headlines News

WATCH: Viking passes turbine base milestone

November 14, 2022 0
WATCH: Viking passes turbine base milestone

The developers of the Viking Energy windfarm have highlighted the completion of the 103 turbine bases.

Viking says the job of pouring concrete for the 103 turbine bases at the Viking Energy windfarm took place on Saturday.

It comes 14 months after the concrete pour process first began.

Since then, over 70,246m³ of concrete has been poured across the 103 foundations.

Concrete was produced from two batching plants created on site, due to the high volumes required.

Each concrete pour, on average, took 11 hours to complete, with over 30 people involved in each concrete pour from start to finish.

The construction process involved teams excavating material from site, before installing the reinforcement which was then followed by the pouring of concrete.

Once the concrete had cured, the base was then backfilled with the excavated material, leaving only the centre ring showing, ready for the turbine tower to be bolted on.

In early 2023, the next phase of the project will begin with the arrival of the 4.3MW Vestas turbines on site. The turbines will have a maximum tip height of 155m.

Last week it emerged trace metals from the Viking site were found in the nearby Burn of Lunklet.

SSE admitted to The Shetland Times there had been an “increase in certain metals/minerals detected in certain water sample points”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.