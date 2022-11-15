News

Councillors to urge SIC to introduce free school meals for all

Ryan Nicolson November 15, 2022 0
Two councillors are calling for the SIC to give all pupils free school meals “as soon as humanly possible”.

Shetland Central member Ian Scott and Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask are behind the notice of motion, which will be brought to the full council meeting next Wednesday.

The pair will urge the SIC to draw from their reserves to cover the cost.

The education and families committee last week decided against pursuing free school meals for all, or even free school meals for just primary pupils.

Mr Leask had proposed the council offered all pupils free meals, saying: “Young families need help in this miserable time and we have it within our gift to use this funding.”

But council leader Emma Macdonald said they “do not have the funding” for such a move.

She added that, of the five options presented to the committee at last Tuesday’s meeting, “none of these options are affordable on our current budget”.

The motion will come before councillors on Wednesday, 23rd November.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

