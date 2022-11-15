Ferries cancelled due to weather forecast

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Sailings of both north and south-bound ferries have been cancelled tonight (Tue) due to the poor forecast.

NorthLink has called off the sailing of the Hjaltland, which was due to sail from Aberdeen to Lerwick.

The ferry operator has also cancelled the Aberdeen-bound departure of the Hrossey.

The weather has also impacted on freight sailings, with both north and south-bound sailings cancelled today (Tue).

NorthLink says disruption is expected until Friday, with the high probability of further cancellations.