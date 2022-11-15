News

Hjatland Housing projects win accolades

Oliver Lindsay November 15, 2022 0
Hjatland Housing projects win accolades
Mr Leask and Mr Irvine in front of the Houlland Lea project

Two Hjatland Housing Association schemes have won recognition in separate national awards.

The Houlland Lea housing project in Sandwick won the Development of The Year award from the Rural and Islands Housing Association Forum.

Hjatland head of investment and asset management Paul Leask said: “I am delighted,

“These 12 new family homes have been designed and constructed to a very high standard and it’s great when you finally get to see the lights on and the families moving into the community.”

The scheme was designed by PJP Architects LLP and Mott MacDonald engineers and construction work was completed by David Smith Building Contractors.

The association’s King Harald Street in Lerwick project was meanwhile commended in the Highlands and Islands Architectural Association’s social benefit award category.

Judges commented positively on the project’s “car-free landscape and thoughtfully laid out interiors”.

The scheme was also designed by PJP Architects LLP and Mott MacDonald engineers.

Quantity surveying services were provided by the John Duguid Partnership and construction work was completed by DITT Construction.

Architect Karen Manson said: “We are delighted with the end result and feel that the new buildings sit comfortably within the existing street, providing a contemporary new addition to King Harald Street but one which is sensitive to its surroundings.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.