Hjatland Housing projects win accolades

Mr Leask and Mr Irvine in front of the Houlland Lea project

Two Hjatland Housing Association schemes have won recognition in separate national awards.

The Houlland Lea housing project in Sandwick won the Development of The Year award from the Rural and Islands Housing Association Forum.

Hjatland head of investment and asset management Paul Leask said: “I am delighted,

“These 12 new family homes have been designed and constructed to a very high standard and it’s great when you finally get to see the lights on and the families moving into the community.”

The scheme was designed by PJP Architects LLP and Mott MacDonald engineers and construction work was completed by David Smith Building Contractors.

The association’s King Harald Street in Lerwick project was meanwhile commended in the Highlands and Islands Architectural Association’s social benefit award category.

Judges commented positively on the project’s “car-free landscape and thoughtfully laid out interiors”.

The scheme was also designed by PJP Architects LLP and Mott MacDonald engineers.

Quantity surveying services were provided by the John Duguid Partnership and construction work was completed by DITT Construction.

Architect Karen Manson said: “We are delighted with the end result and feel that the new buildings sit comfortably within the existing street, providing a contemporary new addition to King Harald Street but one which is sensitive to its surroundings.”