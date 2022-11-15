UPDATED: Missing person search continues

A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

The search for a missing woman in Lerwick is continuing, with police releasing new information about her situation.

Sharon O’Neill on Sunday night. Photo: Police Scotland.

Forty-six-year-old Sharon O’Neill is now believed to have last been seen at 7pm on Sunday night, at the NorthLink ferry terminal at Holmsgarth.

Police said that extensive enquiries have been carried out but she is still to be traced. Searches are ongoing.

Inspector Sam Gershon of Lerwick police station said their concern was growing.

“Her family is understandably worried,” she said.

“I would ask people on the island to check their outbuildings, garages and garden sheds in case Sharon has sought shelter.

“If anyone has any information about Sharon, then please contact police.”

Coastguard were searching for her on Monday night, with the rescue helicopter searching the water and surrounding areas of the harbour.

In a statement from the coastguard, they said that they had conducted the search in initial search areas and were going to resume the search this morning.

Ms O’Neill’s niece has appealed on Twitter for any information that may help find her aunt, who she describes as “extremely vulnerable”.

She is described as being five-foot, five-inches tall, with brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black coat.