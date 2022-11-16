Weather causes ferry cancellations and delays

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Poor weather has led to several cancellations amongst NorthLink and inter-island ferries.

At this moment in time, all NorthLink sailings between Aberdeen and Lerwick for today (Wednesday) have been cancelled, as well as any sailings to and from Kirkwall.

Both the Bluemull and Yell ferries have also been cancelled for the day.

Additionally, ferries to and from, Whalsay, Bressay, and Skerries are all facing disruptions.

Varied delays and cancellations are expected to continue until Friday at least.

You can find updated details of the latest situation with the inter-island ferries here.