Engineers tackle power cuts across the isles

SSEN engineers have been working to combat weather-induced power cuts across Shetland.

58 customers in Skerries are still without power after an outage that began yesterday.

Although engineers are en route via the ferry, SSEN predicts Skerries will be without power until Friday afternoon.

Earlier today, 305 customers in the South Mainland experienced outages. This was resolved remotely, however, the power then went out again just before midday.

Engineers are currently working on the outage, predicting it will be active again by 3 pm.

Finally, over 300 customers were left without power in Mossbank yesterday but this was resolved within a few hours.

A spokesperson from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution, said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as our engineers battle continued challenging weather conditions to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”