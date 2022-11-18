The BBC Radio Shetland Team with Pudsey prior to tonight's marathon fundraiser. Photo: Dave Donaldson

BBC Radio Shetland will host its annual Children in Need fundraiser tonight (Friday).

Pupils from Mossbank Primary School will be starting proceedings when they take over the airwaves to present Give us a Tune.

There will be live music throughout the evening, while the popular auction will also take place. Prizes have been split between three time slots: an early auction running from 7-9pm, the Star auction from 9pm to 12.30am, and the late auction running from 9.30pm to midnight.

For a full list of the auction prizes get today’s Shetland Times.