Engineers restore power in Skerries and South Mainland

SSEN engineers arrived in Skerries yesterday (Thursday 17th) after travelling by ferry.

Once on site engineers restored power to the 58 households shortly before 1 pm.

The fault was caused by a wire going down on the overhead network, caused by adverse weather.

Power was also restored shortly after this in the South Mainland, with around 300 customers being without power until then.

The outage was also caused by damage to the overhead network.