Excitement builds ahead of 2022 Shetland Sports Awards

Ryan Nicolson November 18, 2022 0
The nominees have begun to gather at the Clickimin Bowls Hall ahead of tonight’s 2022 Shetland Sports Awards.

Over 200 people are expected to attend, with eight awards to be given out on the night to the cream of the isles’ sporting talent.

Check in with The Shetland Times website later tonight when all the winners will be revealed.

The full list of nominees is available below:

Volunteer of the Year: Sophie Grant, Sandra Smith, Kirsti Morris.

Coach of the Year: Neil Fenwick, Neil Murray and Brian Chittick, Alba Collins.

Young Team of the Year: Shetland Girls Football, junior inter-county swimming, junior inter-county football.

Team of the Year: Ness United, Shetland Valkyries, Shetland men’s volleyball.

Young Sportsperson of the Year: Freya Masson, Layla Todd, George Robesten.

Sportsperson of the Year: Martin Leyland, Maggie Adamson, Lynsey Henderson.

Inclusivity Award: Shetland Rugby, Brynn Hauxwell, Lerwick Outdoor Bowling Club.

Lifetime Endeavour: To be announced on the night.

