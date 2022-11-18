Ferries cancelled again

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink passenger ferries have been cancelled once again today (Friday 18th) due to adverse weather.

This marks the fourth day running of the ferries being out of operation.

Saturday’s sailings are also expected to experience delays and there will be no stop at Kirkwall on the way to Aberdeen.

Freight sailing is expected to depart Lerwick tonight, however, there is no freight expected to be received in Lerwick until Sunday.

Updates are expected regarding weekend departure times.