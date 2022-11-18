Headlines News

Government accused of ‘incompetence and chaos’ after budget

Ryan Taylor November 18, 2022 0
Government accused of ‘incompetence and chaos’ after budget
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

The government has been accused of “incompetence and chaos” following its autumn statement.

The budget was announced yesterday [Thursday] by chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

It followed the widely condemned mini-budget which led to a spike in mortgage rates.

Under the measures, the Scottish government is to receive an additional £1.5 billion over two years. The government says its aim is to tackle spiralling inflation.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has reported the household disposable income per person is expected to fall more than seven per cent over the next two years.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised the government and reiterated calls for a tougher windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

“Everyone else is being forced to pay the price for the government’s incompetence over recent months,” he said.

“It is not good enough for the chancellor to act as though the mess created by his colleagues has nothing to do with him.

“People in the Northern Isles and around the UK are being asked to pick up the bill for the Conservative party crashing the economy, even as the OBR finds that household disposable incomes face the biggest drop on record.

“When there is still money on the table for energy companies and big banks, that disparity is unconscionable.

“We need a fair deal, including support for people unable to afford skyrocketing mortgage bills and rents and energy costs.

“This could be paid for by reversing tax cuts for banks and a proper windfall tax, instead of imposing years of stealth taxes on ordinary families.

“This is an out of touch government which has no plan to help people in the isles with their bills.”

Mr Hunt said: “This autumn statement will help deliver economic stability across the UK.

“We’ve made tough decisions to tackle inflation, but we’re committed to protecting the most vulnerable against the rising cost of living.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.