Government accused of ‘incompetence and chaos’ after budget

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

The government has been accused of “incompetence and chaos” following its autumn statement.

The budget was announced yesterday [Thursday] by chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

It followed the widely condemned mini-budget which led to a spike in mortgage rates.

Under the measures, the Scottish government is to receive an additional £1.5 billion over two years. The government says its aim is to tackle spiralling inflation.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has reported the household disposable income per person is expected to fall more than seven per cent over the next two years.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised the government and reiterated calls for a tougher windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

“Everyone else is being forced to pay the price for the government’s incompetence over recent months,” he said.

“It is not good enough for the chancellor to act as though the mess created by his colleagues has nothing to do with him.

“People in the Northern Isles and around the UK are being asked to pick up the bill for the Conservative party crashing the economy, even as the OBR finds that household disposable incomes face the biggest drop on record.

“When there is still money on the table for energy companies and big banks, that disparity is unconscionable.

“We need a fair deal, including support for people unable to afford skyrocketing mortgage bills and rents and energy costs.

“This could be paid for by reversing tax cuts for banks and a proper windfall tax, instead of imposing years of stealth taxes on ordinary families.

“This is an out of touch government which has no plan to help people in the isles with their bills.”

Mr Hunt said: “This autumn statement will help deliver economic stability across the UK.

“We’ve made tough decisions to tackle inflation, but we’re committed to protecting the most vulnerable against the rising cost of living.”