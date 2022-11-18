In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Oliver Lindsay November 18, 2022 0
In today’s (Friday 18th November) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Further “metallic trace” pollution has been discovered near the Viking wind farm.
  • Shetland Islands Council to debate free school meals for all.
  • The New Life Church has refused to withdraw Anderson High School Plan.
  • Wreaths are laid at the Lerwick War Memorial for Remembrance Day.
  • The opening of the Fair Isle Bird Observatory could be delayed by as long as six months.
