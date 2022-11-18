In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 18th November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Further “metallic trace” pollution has been discovered near the Viking wind farm.
- Shetland Islands Council to debate free school meals for all.
- The New Life Church has refused to withdraw Anderson High School Plan.
- Wreaths are laid at the Lerwick War Memorial for Remembrance Day.
- The opening of the Fair Isle Bird Observatory could be delayed by as long as six months.
