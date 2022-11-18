Robinson elected in Shetland West by-election

Mark Robinson has won the Shetland West by-election, by more than 300 votes.

Mark Robinson has been elected to the council. Photo: Dave Donaldson

He had lost out in the local authority election in May by seven votes, but this time will have a seat at the council table.

The by-election winner said he was “ecstatic” to get to work on Monday morning, adding he felt his ward had been “neglected” in the past.

Returning officer Jan Riise confirmed that 493 votes were cast overall and all of the votes were counted by-hand at the Lerwick Town Hall.

A turnout of 37 per cent was counted for the vote, with almost half of the ballots cast through the post.

Mr Riise said that the voting stations were quiet due to poor weather, adding polling day was “a bit slower than usual”.

The count was finished in less than half an hour and the returning officer confirmed the winner.

Mr Robinson had 375 votes in his favour with his nearest challenger Debra Nicolson, representing the Scottish Green Party, receiving 67 votes.

Zara Pennington, of the Scottish National Party, received 49 votes.