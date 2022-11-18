News Sport

Winners announced at 2022 Shetland Sports Awards

Ryan Nicolson November 18, 2022 0
Winners announced at 2022 Shetland Sports Awards
Photo: Brian Gray

The winners of the 2022 Shetland Sports Awards have been revealed at a ceremony in the Clickimin Bowls Hall.

Athlete Martin Leyland took home the coveted Sportsperson of the Year award, seeing off strong competition from triathlete Lynsey Henderson and sailor Maggie Adamson.

Footballer George Robesten, who has signed a professional contract with Ross County, was named Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Shetland Hockey stalwart Jill Hibbert was deservedly named the winner of the Lifetime Endeavour award, having celebrated 50 years involvement with hockey in Shetland this year.

And Shetland Valkyries, who won their league in an undefeated campaign earlier this year, were crowned Team of the Year.

The full list of winners can be read below:

Inclusivity Award: Shetland Rugby Club.

Volunteer of the Year: Sandra Smith.

Coach of the Year: Alba Collins.

Young Team of the Year: Shetland Girls Football.

Team of the Year: Shetland Valkyries.

Lifetime Endeavour: Jill Hibbert.

Young Sportsperson of the Year: George Robesten.

Sportsperson of the Year: Martin Leyland.

