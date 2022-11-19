Headlines News

Affordable housing in Aith project to commence

Alistair Munro November 19, 2022
Work is due to finally begin on a new affordable housing project in Aith after initial tendering difficulties.

The six-home development by Hjaltland Housing Association has been designed by Nee Gibson Architects and compliments the existing scheme Marthastoon which adjoins the site.

E&H building contractors has been appointed to complete the project and it is anticipated the work will commence before the end of the year.

The Scottish government has provided £1,1m in grant funding for this project as part of the strategic housing investment plan for affordable housing in Shetland.

The association’s head of investment Paul Leask said: “We tendered this project last year and due to the financial uncertainty at the time, were unable to attract any suitable tenders, so I am delighted to see this project finally go onsite.

“The support of the Scottish government was key in enabling us to commence with this project and following a retendering process we have appointed E&H Building Contractors to carry out the work.

“At a time when the country is heading into a recession it is great to confirm this investment in our local economy and I look forward to delivering keys to the new tenants next year.”

The project will provide both three and four-person semi-detached properties which are all timber clad with heating supplied via Air Source Heat pumps.

