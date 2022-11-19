Headlines News

Ferry sailings to resume

Alistair Munro November 19, 2022
Ferry sailings to resume
The Hrossey.

NorthLink ferry sailings will resume this evening (Saturday) after four days of cancellations due to adverse weather.

Hjaltland will sail from Aberdeen direct to Lerwick at 5pm, missing out Orkney. There could be a possible delayed departure depending on harbour conditions.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick, sailing for Aberdeen, at 5pm, instead of 7pm, expecting to arrive in Aberdeen at 9am.

The freight vessel Helliar is scheduled to depart Lerwick at6pm, arriving around 3pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Arrow will not depart Aberdeen until 6pm on Sunday.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Alistair Munro

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Alistair Munro

RELATED STORIES

Ferries cancelled again
News

Ferries cancelled again

NorthLink passenger ferries have been cancelled once again today (Friday 18th) due to adverse weather. This marks the fourth day running of the ferries being…

November 18, 2022 | 10.05am
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.