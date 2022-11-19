Ferry sailings to resume

The Hrossey.

NorthLink ferry sailings will resume this evening (Saturday) after four days of cancellations due to adverse weather.

Hjaltland will sail from Aberdeen direct to Lerwick at 5pm, missing out Orkney. There could be a possible delayed departure depending on harbour conditions.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick, sailing for Aberdeen, at 5pm, instead of 7pm, expecting to arrive in Aberdeen at 9am.

The freight vessel Helliar is scheduled to depart Lerwick at6pm, arriving around 3pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Arrow will not depart Aberdeen until 6pm on Sunday.