Islands studies expert named Associate Professor

An island studies expert from Shetland has been awarded the title of Associate Professor in recognition of his work.

UHI has given the title to Dr Andrew Jennings who works with the Institute for Northern Studies and the Centre for Island Creativity from his base at UHI Shetland.

Dr Jennings, who joined UHI in 2009, is internationally recognised for his expertise in island scholarship. He has conducted a range of island-focussed research, presented at conferences around the world and has published and contributed to numerous academic papers, books and reports on the subject.

He recently led on the production of the Pan-Island Survey of the Creative Economy in the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland report which was commissioned by Comhairle nan Eilean and HIE. Dr Jennings has also played a vital role in developing UHI’s MLitt in island studies and is currently supervising three PhD students.

Professor Jane Lewis, principal of UHI Shetland, who nominated Dr Jennings for the award, said: “I have worked with Andrew since I moved to Shetland and have found him to be passionate and learned in his areas of scholarship relating to Viking studies and, more widely, islands studies.

“He provides leadership within UHI Shetland, the Institute for Northern Studies and the Centre for Island Creativity in these areas through teaching and research. Andrew has a strong international profile in his writing, conference activities and collaborations. The range of invitations he receives underlines the international recognition of his work and expertise. I am delighted that he has become an Associate Professor with UHI.”

Speaking about his new title, Dr Jennings said: “I am honoured and very pleased that my work in island studies has been recognised in this way.”