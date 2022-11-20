Badminton players compete in Orkney Crystal

Mens doubles finalists Colin Grant, Liam Flaws, Daniel Johnson and Salim Boudinar.

A large contingent of Shetland players entered the Orkney Crystal badminton championships.

They all acquitted themselves well in the various disciplines with Liam Flaws and Thomas Calder making it through to the semi-final stages of the mens singles.

Liam lost narrowly to Salim Boudinar and Thomas had an outstanding game against eventual winner Daniel Johnson being pipped 17-21, 19-21. Daniel is the son of former Shetland player Sammy Johnson.

Shetland were represented in the ladies doubles consolation final by junior Ruth Anderson and her partner Stephanie Keith. It was a close and entertaining final but the result did not go the Shetland pairings way (20-22, 16-21).

Aimee Keith and Ramsay Hogg worked their way to the mixed doubles semi final with a 15-21, 13-21 end result. Dean Guthrie and Shona Keith played in the other semi but lost narrowly in three sets 15-21, 21-19, 21-18 to the mixed title winners.

Sven Thomson and Darren Forrest performed well to reach the mens doubles consolation final, losing in two close sets.

Colin Grant and Liam Flaws played consistently to reach the mens doubles final but unfortunately had a slight dip in accuracy and form, going down 15-21, 17-21.

The Shetland players thanked everyone at the Orkney Badminton Association for their organisation and hospitality.