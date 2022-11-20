Warning over series of North Mainland break-ins

The public in the North Mainland, and elsewhere in the isles, is being warned of a series of break-in and thefts being reported by alleged victims on Facebook.

A couple has posted a video of people breaking into their home in the Brae area in the early hours of Saturday, with a handbag, purse, laptop and other items reportedly being stolen.

The culprit with a torch is not seen by face.

The couple, who say they were asleep inside the home at the time, do not wish to comment further while the police investigate.

There has been outrage expressed on their social media post.

Following the post, others have been posting incidents on social media of cars being broken into and other thefts and break-in in the area and elsewhere throughout the isles, including at Home Furnishings in Lerwick who said in a Facebook post that three boys stole goods on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland, in a statement, said: “We were called around 8.55am on Saturday to a report of a break-in at a property in Brae, Shetland. A three figure sum of cash and a laptop were taken.

“Three vehicles in the area were also broken into and equipment taken from one of them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information who can assist officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”