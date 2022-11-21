Police have ‘positive line of enquiry’ after spate of Brae thefts

Police have sought to reassure the public after a series of thefts left the community in shock.

A house and three vehicles in Brae were entered over the weekend – with cash, a laptop and recording equipment among the items stolen.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “We are doing everything we possibly can to trace the perpetrators of these crimes and bring them to justice.

“We’ve got a positive line of enquiry which we are progressing and hope to provide an update in next 24-48 hours.”

Footage of two of the incidents have been widely shared on social media with hundreds commenting how angry and sickened they felt by what they saw.