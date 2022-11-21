Flights grounded at Tingwall Airport

Tingwall Airport has temporarily been closed today (Monday) after a fault was found in a fire engine.

Finding the fault means that without sufficient cover in case of an emergency it would be unsafe to continue with landings and take-offs.

Shetland Islands Council said in a statement: “There’s a technical fault with the fire appliance at Tingwall Airport. Investigations are underway to find the cause to restore fire cover to the airport as soon as possible.”

Flights from the airport service islands such as Fair Isle and Foula.