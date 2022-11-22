News

Breakdown for West Mainland recycling collection

Kevin Craigens November 22, 2022
Breakdown for West Mainland recycling collection

Shetland Islands Council (SIC) are unable to pick up waste from side roads in the West Mainland.

Bin men have been hampered by a vehicle breakdown and as a result, the waste that was due to be collected today (Tuesday) will now be collected on Thursday instead.

The larger essy kert will be out today to collect most of paper recycling on the West Mainland.

Any households who normally have their recycling collected with the smaller vehicle will have this collected on Thursday instead.

SIC have apologised for the inconvenience.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.