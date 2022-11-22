Breakdown for West Mainland recycling collection

Shetland Islands Council (SIC) are unable to pick up waste from side roads in the West Mainland.

Bin men have been hampered by a vehicle breakdown and as a result, the waste that was due to be collected today (Tuesday) will now be collected on Thursday instead.

The larger essy kert will be out today to collect most of paper recycling on the West Mainland.

Any households who normally have their recycling collected with the smaller vehicle will have this collected on Thursday instead.

SIC have apologised for the inconvenience.