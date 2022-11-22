Headlines News

Delays expected on NorthLink sailings

November 22, 2022
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink are warning of delays for sailings over night due to poor weather.

Hrossey is expected to face delays on departure in Aberdeen this evening (Tuesday).

However, Hjaltland is expected to leave Lerwick as scheduled but faces up to two hours of delays upon arrival in the granite city tomorrow morning.

The freight vessel Arrow is expected to depart Aberdeen directly for Lerwick instead of its planned stop-over in Kirkwall.

It will now depart at 5pm instead of the scheduled 3pm.

