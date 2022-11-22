Perez star planning granted

Douglas Henshall with the plaque. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

Plans to move a plaque commemorating Shetland actor Douglas Henshall and his character DI Jimmy Perez has been granted.

The plaque was initially located outside a Lerwick lodberrie used to depict Perez’ Shetland home, when it was unveiled in 2021.

It is now set to be placed at the front of Lerwick Sheriff Court.

It was removed from its initial place last year due to concerns raised by the home’s real owner regarding safety and a lack of consultation.

The court location was suggested as a new site for the plaque given that it is used to represent the police station in the Shetland crime drama screened on BBC1.

The planning approval said: “The proposed plaque is considered acceptable in the terms of its location, scale, and colour, and would therefore have no significant adverse impact on the visual amenity of Lerwick Conservation area.”

It added: “There are no material considerations that would outweigh the proposal’s accordance with the development plan.”

The Shetland series has contributed considerably to a boost in tourism and therefore the plaque will serve as another attraction for fans of the show who make the trip north.

There is no firm date for the moving of the plaque.