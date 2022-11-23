Fisheries debate hears spatial squeeze is a problem

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said a spatial squeeze is a major problem.

The fishing industry must be heard before the spatial squeeze worsens, according to the isles MSP Beatrice Wishart.

During a debate on fisheries in Holyrood yesterday (Tuesday), Ms Wishart highlighted key issues which could be addressed by co-operation.

Last month’s telecommunications blackout was caused by a fishing boat which had accidentally run across telecom cables.

And now with a growing offshore renewable energy sector and an oil and gas industry, the fishing fleet feels cramped.

Ms Wishart said: “Spatial squeeze is a real threat and we must ensure that fishing is a key voice in decisions about future infrastructure developments in our seas.

“That includes the development of subsea cable corridors to mitigate spatial squeeze and reduce the potential for fishing vessels to come into contact with cables.”

The MSP continued to say that the fishing industry needs to be heard before making decisions which affect them.

She added: “We need to have more debates about the fishing industry in the Scottish Parliament. Fishers need to feel as though policy makers understand the challenges of the sector and listen to voices in the industry.”