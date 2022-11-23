Headlines News

Fisheries debate hears spatial squeeze is a problem

Kevin Craigens November 23, 2022 0
Fisheries debate hears spatial squeeze is a problem
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said a spatial squeeze is a major problem.

The fishing industry must be heard before the spatial squeeze worsens, according to the isles MSP Beatrice Wishart.

During a debate on fisheries in Holyrood yesterday (Tuesday), Ms Wishart highlighted key issues which could be addressed by co-operation.

Last month’s telecommunications blackout was caused by a fishing boat which had accidentally run across telecom cables.

And now with a growing offshore renewable energy sector and an oil and gas industry, the fishing fleet feels cramped.

Ms Wishart said: “Spatial squeeze is a real threat and we must ensure that fishing is a key voice in decisions about future infrastructure developments in our seas.

“That includes the development of subsea cable corridors to mitigate spatial squeeze and reduce the potential for fishing vessels to come into contact with cables.”

The MSP continued to say that the fishing industry needs to be heard before making decisions which affect them.

She added: “We need to have more debates about the fishing industry in the Scottish Parliament. Fishers need to feel as though policy makers understand the challenges of the sector and listen to voices in the industry.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.