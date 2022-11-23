Headlines News

Further delays expected on sailings

Kevin Craigens November 23, 2022 0
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Further delays are expected on sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen today (Wednesday) with further delays expected tomorrow too.

The passenger ferry Hjaltland is scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7pm however, faces a delay of up to an hour.

Hrossey is expected to depart Lerwick as scheduled (5.30pm) but her arrival in Kirkwall and Aberdeen are subject to delays of two hours.

The same delays are expected for the freight vessel Hildasay which is scheduled to leave on time at 3pm this afternoon, with arrivals in Kirkwall and Aberdeen subject to delays.

However, freight vessel Arrow is now scheduled to leave at midnight tonight rather than her original departure time of 6pm.

