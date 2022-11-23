‘How am I going to make money?’ drug dealer asks police

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A teenage drug dealer asked police “how am I going to make money” after he was found with illegal substances near a high school.

Mitchell King, 18, of Dunrossness, pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

King also admitted possessing five capsules of the Class A hallucinogen psilocin.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police attended the Clickimin Leisure Centre on 27th May, 2021, having received intelligence King was dealing drugs to Anderson High School pupils.

Once King saw the officers he attempted to flee but “did not get very far”, Mr MacKenzie said.

“He was stopped and searched, which recovered a quantity of drugs,” the fiscal added.

King was taken to the police station where a full search was carried out.

He was released pending further enquiries, including forensic examination of his mobile phone, which had been recovered during the search.

Mr MacKenzie said his comment to officers after the arrest had been: “How am I going to make money?”

The court heard the five capsules of psilocin, which is one of the active ingredients in magic mushrooms, were valued at £15-£25.

King had also 15 “deals” of cannabis, each weighing a little over a gram, with an estimated total value of £150-£225.

Mr MacKenzie said the examination of the phone revealed messages indicating King intended to supply cannabis to “certain associates”.

Defence agent Marc Dixon said his client was working and enrolled on a college placement off-island.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank continued the case until 18th January to allow for the preparation of criminal justice and social work reports ahead of sentencing.