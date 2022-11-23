News

Last call for vaccines and boosters before festive season

Oliver Lindsay November 23, 2022 0
Booster vaccinations are being rolled out by NHS Shetland.

appointments and walk-ins are available to those who have not had their Covid booster or flu vaccine yet.

NHS Shetland urges anyone who hasn’t had their vaccines yet to arrange them as soon as possible as they can take weeks to work properly.

Those who have missed appointments due to bad weather or other reasons are welcome to attend walk-ins or book another appointment.

Walk-ins clinics for those eligible for Covid boosters and flue vaccines are continuing at the Gilbertson Park Games Hall at the following times:

 Thursday 24 November, 1.30pm – 6.15pm
 Friday 25 November, 9.30am – 4.15pm
 Tuesday 29 November, 1.30pm – 6.15pm
 Wednesday 30 November, 9.30am – 4.15pm
 Thursday 1 December, 11.15am – 6.45pm
 Friday 2 December, 9.15am – 4.45pm
 Saturday 3 December, 9.15am – 4.45pm

Boosters and/or the flu vaccine are available to the following individuals:

 anyone aged 50 or over
 anyone aged 12 to 49 identified as being at increased risk of Covid and flu due to
certain medical conditions or a weakened immune system
 anyone who lives with someone who has a weakened immune system
 unpaid carers including young carers
 pregnant women
 pupil facing staff in schools (Flu only unless in one of the groups above)
 adults under 50, and young people who have left school, who are in clinical risk
groups for flu but not Covid (Flu only)

Anyone aged 12 or over who missed their first doses of the Covid vaccine can also have these, as well as staff who work face to face with patients in a health or social care setting.

