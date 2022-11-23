More vessels sign up for Tall Ships

(from left to right): Magda Makowska (Sail Training International race director), Ally Simpson (Lerwick Port Authority harbour master), Vanessa Mori (Sail Training International commercial manager), Emma Miller (Shetland Tall Ships Ltd project manager), Sandra Laurenson (Shetland Tall Ships Ltd director), Calum Grains (Lerwick Port Authority chief executive and Shetland Tall Ships Ltd director).

Three more ships have signed up for the Tall Ships event following a recent conference abroad.

The two-day conference in Las Palmas returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

A delegation from Shetland Tall Ships made the trip to meet event organisers, fellow host ports and ship representatives.

The team delivered a presentation updating delegates on the plan for next summer’s four-day event.

Tall Ships project manager, Emma Miller said there were also discussions on the additional Cruise in Company route and activities, which Lerwick is delivering in partnership with Fredrikstad next year.

In addition to the conference, the team attended the Sail Training International awards ceremony.

While there they were delighted to see Swan skipper Maggie Adamson receive the prize for Sail Trainer of the Year.

Ms Miller said: “It was a really interesting and beneficial conference.

“The chance to have direct dialogue with all the different agencies involved in making the Tall Ships Races come together was fantastic.”

She added: “The conversations we could have with ships and other ports just aren’t possible the same way with online meetings.

“The wider discussions about the event itself and finding new ways of working were open and honest from all participants and I think everyone came away with a very positive attitude.”