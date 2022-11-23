New lead announced to replace DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland series eight

Ashley Jensen will be playing DI Ruth Calder in Shetland.

It has been the burning question for all Shetland fans ever since Douglas Henshall announced he was standing down as DI Jimmy Perez.

Who will takeover as the new lead for series eight of the much-loved crime drama?

Now, after months of speculation, the wait is over.

Scottish actor Ashley Jensen is to lead the cast as DI Ruth Calder when the show returns next year.

Jensen, who is well known from her roles in hit shows including After Life, Ugly Betty and Extras, said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the BBC murder mystery.

“It’s such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show,” she said.

Douglas Henshall played DI Jimmy Perez for seven series of the show. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC.

“There will be a different dynamic with Ruth among the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy.

“However the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked to lead this show into a new chapter. I can’t wait to be working in Scotland again. I have missed it.”

The new series will film in locations in Shetland and across Scotland from the spring.

As DI Calder, Jensen will be playing a native Shetlander returning to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London.

She will be joining regulars Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh, Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora). Further casting will be announced in the coming months.

BBC commissioning editor Gaynor Holmes said: “Ashley is an immensely accomplished and well-loved actress who is known internationally and we can’t wait to welcome her into the Shetland family when filming begins in the spring.”

Series seven of the show, which is based on the characters created by author Ann Cleeves, was watched by an average 7.2 million viewers.

The new series will be written by Paul Logue and produced by Louise V Say.

Executive producer for Silverprint Pictures Kate Bartlett added: “We’re so thrilled that Ashley is going to be leading this new series of Shetland, alongside Alison O’Donnell as Tosh.

“They will be an exciting duo in Paul Logue’s compelling new version. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to make another series with such incredible Scottish talent.”

Announcing his departure from the show in July, Henshall said he wanted to “go out on a high”.

“I hope people have enjoyed watching Perez over the years as much as I’ve enjoyed playing him,” he said.

“I’m going to miss Jimmy Perez.”