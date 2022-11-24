Man arrested after Brae thefts

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a series of thefts in the Brae and Busta areas which left the community in shock.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson announced the arrest today (Thursday) after police received a “tremendous response” to their requests for information.

Officers had been investigating “sneak-in” thefts at a house and several cars in North Mainland, which had been reported on Saturday.

Enquires are ongoing to trace a second man.

Mr Clemenson thanked the public for their support – and reminded them of the importance of home and car security.

“Please make sure your property is not an easy target for criminals by keeping your home appropriately secured with windows and doors kept locked.

“Car and van owners should ensure they lock their vehicle, remove or store all items of value out of sight and take keys out of the ignition barrel when leaving them unattended.

“I would like to reassure the local community that there were no reports of robberies or violence on Saturday, 19 November in the Brae and Busta area but if anyone has any concerns, please call 101.

“Officers have been issuing crime prevention advice and will continue to do so, by handing out leaflets and stopping and speaking to residents.

“I would also like to thank the public for their tremendous response during our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0917 of 19th November.