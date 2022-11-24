More than £8 million of charity trust grants available to community groups

Shetland Charitable Trust has revealed more than £8 million of funding will be granted to charities and community organisations.

As many as 27 charitable organisations and community projects will benefit from the £8.7 million of funding Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) have earmarked for grants next year.

Three groups will see the “lion’s share” of the money as more than £5 million will be split between Shetland Recreational Trust, Shetland Amenity Trust and Shetland Arts Developing Agency.

Shetland Recreational Trust is to receive £3.3 million with Shetland Amenity Trust getting £1.23 million and £716,600 going to Shetland Arts.

SCT says it aims to “benefit and improve the quality of life of all people living in Shetland and to preserve the trust reserves for future generations”.

Full details of all the other grant recipients, including many charities in the voluntary sector, will be released next week once the successful applicants have been informed.